Marvel's Avengers Reveals Civil War Surprise for Fans

Marvel's Avengers has a special Captain America: Civil War surprise for fans of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Since releasing Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics has completely reversed its tune about distancing the game from the MCU. In development and in marketing, Crystal Dynamics was adamant that it was not making an MCU game. Fast-forward, and now the only content regularly being released for the game are MCU suits for the its various different characters. The latest MCU suit is for Iron Man fans, and it involves Captain America: Civil War.

"Don't choose the wrong side Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man's Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War Outfit shows a man resolutely fighting for what he believes in," reads Crystal Dynamics' official marketing pitch for the suit."

The new suit is set to release via the Marketplace tomorrow. There's no word of how much it will cost, but previous MCU skins have run at 1,400 credits and there's no reason to expect this to change. While Crystal Dynamics doesn't advertise how much the skin is going to cost admirers of it, it did reveal what it looks like in the tweet relaying the news.

The new suit arrives ahead of the game's new character, Jane Foster, who is coming alongside Update 2.5. When this update will release though, remains to be seen. Update 2.4 is dated for some time this month, but there's no window for Update 2.5. June seems like a safe bet, but it's possible it will slip further into summer.

Marvel's Avengers is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2020 Avengers game -- including not just the latest MCU suit releases and the other latest official news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation as well -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of this Iron Man suit for Marvell's Avengers? Will you be buying it?