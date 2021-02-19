Marvel's Avengers: 7 DLC Characters We Want to See Added Next

Marvel’s Avengers players got an up-close look at the sharpshooting archer known as Hawkeye, the latest Avenger to join Crystal Dynamics' game later this year. With Kate Bishop and now Hawkeye firmly in place, the attention shifts towards the next heroes coming to the game, and there are several we would love to see sooner rather than later. Some are teased in the game already while others have been teased by the developers. Others haven't been teased at all but would make for great additions to the roster. Now, the one big caveat to this list is it doesn't feature any X-Men, and that's simply because, at least for the time being, Marvel is still keeping most of its X characters separate from other Marvel heroes in the video game world. If anyone was going to show up, it would be a universal character like Wolverine who has been an Avenger at times in addition to being an X-Man, but even that is a bit unlikely. That said, I would love to see them in the game ASAP, as I need to lineup a team of Captain America, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and Cyclops. Before we get to the main event, here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission. "After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world." Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now. You can see our list of characters we'd like to see added as DLC starting with the next slide. Who do you want to see added to the game next, and what do you think of our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

Captain Marvel (Photo: Marvel) This one is a no-brainer, especially for those who have finished the main campaign and Kate Bishop's Taking Aim content. The clear threat of a Kree invasion and the presence of a Kree Sentry on Earth are reasons enough for Carol to play a major part in the game, though we actually already know she's a hero in this universe thanks to Captain America's dialogue with Ms. Marvel early on. Captain Marvel would also add a completely new power dynamic to the team, as Carol can absorb and manipulate energy. You could theoretically have an enemy hit her with an energy blast that charges her up, and that could be then stored and unleashed at a later time. She also adds Photon Blasts, flight, and superhuman strength to the team, which you can never have enough of. Oh, and if Clint gets Lucky the dog then Carol better have Chewie with her...just saying.

Black Panther (Photo: Marvel) Another character we know is coming but is no less anticipated is Black Panther. This character was actually supposed to be revealed already but was delayed following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther would add another melee-focused fighter to the team, but the Wakandan technology he uses would really open things up as far as playstyle goes. You could use his kinetic energy absorbing costume to shake things up, and his claws could introduce things like bleeding damage into the game, slowly draining foes and perhaps opening up the opportunity to create devastating combos.

Spider-Man Another character we've heard mention of is Spider-Man, who will end up being a PlayStation exclusive character when he does release. We're not sure what the status of Spidey is, but having a character as big as the web-slinger will go a long way in bringing back players, and his power set is unlike anyone else in the game at this point, so it will also shake up team dynamics and general gameplay. Also it will hopefully get us a Scarlet Spider suit, because that's a must.

War Machine (Photo: Pablo Ruiz) It's an easier proposition for characters who are similar to those currently in the game to make their way to the roster, and like Kate Bishop and Clint, having War Machine in the game would make a lot of sense, and leaks have even suggested that is the plan. War Machine and Iron Man are the same character at their core, but War Machine packs heavier firepower, and the weaponry can make him feel like a very different character. War Machine typically has a larger canon or gatling gun on his shoulder (which would be a blast), and you could give him some high-impact firepower in his gauntlets to give him some extra punch up-close which is something Tony currently lacks.

Moon Knight (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) You knew Moon Knight was going to be on the list, and he could bring a completely fresh and slightly darker energy to the team. A mix of Captain America's athleticism and Hulk's brute force with a bit of Iron Man's ingenuity, Moony would be a fortified powerhouse with more brutal tendencies, though his unpredictability would play a large role in the story. His playstyle would be more in-your-face, perhaps including a version of Hulk's rage mechanic that lets him absorb pain for higher damage output, though he can be pushed too far. You could also implement his distinct personalities and have his fighting style change depending on who was in control which would make him play completely differently from anyone else on the team.

Spider-Woman (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Again, you knew this was coming, but this one makes perfect sense. If Spider-Man is going to be in the game, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to bring in Spider-Woman. Despite the spider-centric name, Jessica Drew is actually quite different from Spidey, though she does retain the wall-crawling, so that could be ported over. She would play differently in just about every other way though with Venom Blasts giving the game a new projectile and damage type and her pheromones opening up some unique opportunities for abilities in and outside of combat. Her immense agility would be a joy to watch and her sarcasm would make for amazing fights alongside Bishop, so fingers crossed it happens.