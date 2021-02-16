Marvel's Avengers Reveals Hawkeye Gameplay and Release Date

✖

Today is the day Marvel's Avengers have been waiting for, as Crystal Dynamics has finally spilled the beans on its next big hero. Fans got an up-close look at Hawkeye's gameplay during the newest War Table, showing off his mix of ranged bow arrow slinging and sword-based slice and dice melee combat, which we know will differ quite a bit from Kate Bishop thanks to different arrow types and a different style of sword work. The biggest reveal, of course, is the release date for Hawkeye, which was revealed to be March 18th.

Hawkeye will also bring the next chapter of story content to the game, picking up where that cliffhanger ending in Kate Bishop's Taking Aim mission left off and moving the story forward in a big way.

Hawkeye's story brings us face to face with a possible future where all hope is lost. With his bow and sword at his side - and the help of the rest of the Avengers - Clint must stop an invasion that would turn the world to ruin. 🏹 Hawkeye will be available on March 18. pic.twitter.com/PBXPbkH6XS — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) February 16, 2021

We know from the ending of Bishop's mission that Clint was in the future working with Nick Fury and Monica Rappicini on halting the Kree invasion, and he's been sent back to help the current team try to get ready and help prevent them from taking over. You can get the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited to add Hawkeye to the team? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.