Marvel's Avengers Will Let You Collect Comics to Raise Your Stats

In Marvel's Avengers, players will receive in-game bonus stats by collecting various comic book covers found throughout the game. These bonuses include things like increased armor and increased damage. The announcement was made via the Marvel's Avengers Twitter account, where two covers were revealed: 1964's Avengers #4, and 2012's Avengers Assemble #2. Alongside the images, players will see additional information about the comics, including the creative team, cover artist, publication date, and more. It's a neat throwback to the franchise's roots, and an inclusion that should delight longtime fans of the Avengers franchise. The covers can be viewed in the Tweet below.

#TBT to a slew of comics that inspire us! Marvel's Avengers is full of collectible comic covers from some of our favorites, which informed our identity, story, look, & gameplay. What’s more exciting is that building out your collection gives you bonus in-game stats! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/5KOQ67Rone — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 6, 2020

Five comics will be available in the "Avengers 1 Set." A closer inspection at the image in the Tweet above reveals the cover for 1963's Avengers #1, but the other two images are harder to discern. It is unknown at this time if there will be additional sets appearing in the game, or if these five will be the only comics to appear in Marvel's Avengers. Given the history of the Avengers franchise, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix certainly have a wealth of other options to choose from. It also remains to be seen whether or not the PlayStation version will have covers representing Spider-Man's history with the team, given the character's exclusivity on PS4 and PS5.

Marvel's Avengers is not the first superhero game to include classic comic covers as a hidden item. Games such as Spider-Man (2000) and Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction also featured classic comic covers that players could find hidden throughout levels. For players that only know the Avengers through the Marvel Studios films, the game just might offer an interesting lesson on the history of the franchise.

Marvel's Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

