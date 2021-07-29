Marvel's Avengers Releases Divisive New MCU Suit
Marvel's Avengers latest Marvel Cinematic Universe suit is live. The past couple of months, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have been slowly releasing MCU suits for the game's various characters. Some of these suits, like Captain America and Iron Man, have been a huge hit. Other suits for other characters, like Black Widow and Hawkeye, proved to be the opposite. That said, this time it's Thor's turn to get an MCU suit, or at least a suit inspired by the character's look in the MCU, because as you can see below, the suit isn't quite cut straight from the MCU, much to the dismay of some fans of the game.
Thor's "Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame" Outfit -- which "shows the God of Thunder at the beginning of the film" -- is currently available via the Item Shop at the same price point as the previous MCU suits.
For the suit, Crystal Dynamics has given the character the proper hair and beard, which is something it didn't do for a couple of previous suits, such as Black Widow. As you would expect, fans appreciate this. However, some can't get over the fact that the suit isn't complete with Stormbreaker.
In the game, Thor doesn't use Stormbreaker, but Mjolnir. Some anticipated Crystal Dynamics would tweak this for the character's MCU skin, but this obviously hasn't happened. And right now it's unclear why the developer has declined this route, but it likely has something to do with the fact the two hammers are completely different and would require different gameplay or, in other words, doing so would be a ton of work. That said, while it's easy to understand why the suit doesn't come with Stormbreaker, some fans remain disappointed.
It's Nice, But It's Missing Something...
prevnext
would've been nice if it was the MCU hammer but nice still— The real Josh Keaton (@TheRogueSaiyan_) July 28, 2021
Very Cool, But Still Missing Something...
prevnext
Very cool but would've loved for his hammer to be stormbreaker— Ryne Miller (@RJ_Miller21) July 28, 2021
Another Disappointment
prevnext
If thats Thor from the beginning of Endgame then why does he have Mjolnir instead of Stormbreaker ? Mjolnir does not even EXIST at the beginning of Endgame.
You took so long with this skin and now it doesn't even come with Stormbreaker ?
Another disappointment. Of course.— Forever Red (@Bahamutifa) July 28, 2021
Nice Thor Cosplay
prevnext
looks like a guy cosplaying thor— Tom (@PMDucktle) July 28, 2021
Delay the Skin
prevnext
You should delay this and then give us stormbreaker, instead of Mjolnir, you did it for captain america's shield— Adam Southey (@Southinator) July 28, 2021
Don't Listen to the Complaints
prevnext
i can hear the complaints incoming. you guys did great with this one don’t listen to them.— luke is waiting for mrs marvel (@yelenasvest__) July 28, 2021
Right Hair Choice
prevnext
MCU Mjolnir would have been a nice touch but other than that, this looks awesome.
And the right hair choice! Good stuff.
Now if we could get the short hair for Endgame Clint... 🏹— All-Father Designs (u/WolverineKuzuri93) (@AllFatherWorks) July 28, 2021
New Fav
prevnext
People have to remember it would take longer to bring in stormbreaker because they would add a whole new skill tree abilities gameplay etc… yea it would’ve been cool but you have to give credit when it’s due this is one of my favorites skin in the game right now— BlackViperOg (@BlackViperOg) July 28, 2021
Poor Kamala
prevnext
BRUH THAT SKIN GOES SO HARD IT MADE KAMALA FAINT BRO LETS GOoooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/TnAmZU6Ko1— Black WakandA (@BlackWakandA4) July 28, 2021
Easy Buy
prev
Will be buying. Thank you!— Brendon of Chromatica (@HousofBrendon) July 28, 2021