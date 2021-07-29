Marvel's Avengers Releases Divisive New MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers latest Marvel Cinematic Universe suit is live. The past couple of months, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have been slowly releasing MCU suits for the game's various characters. Some of these suits, like Captain America and Iron Man, have been a huge hit. Other suits for other characters, like Black Widow and Hawkeye, proved to be the opposite. That said, this time it's Thor's turn to get an MCU suit, or at least a suit inspired by the character's look in the MCU, because as you can see below, the suit isn't quite cut straight from the MCU, much to the dismay of some fans of the game.

Thor's "Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame" Outfit -- which "shows the God of Thunder at the beginning of the film" -- is currently available via the Item Shop at the same price point as the previous MCU suits.

For the suit, Crystal Dynamics has given the character the proper hair and beard, which is something it didn't do for a couple of previous suits, such as Black Widow. As you would expect, fans appreciate this. However, some can't get over the fact that the suit isn't complete with Stormbreaker.

In the game, Thor doesn't use Stormbreaker, but Mjolnir. Some anticipated Crystal Dynamics would tweak this for the character's MCU skin, but this obviously hasn't happened. And right now it's unclear why the developer has declined this route, but it likely has something to do with the fact the two hammers are completely different and would require different gameplay or, in other words, doing so would be a ton of work. That said, while it's easy to understand why the suit doesn't come with Stormbreaker, some fans remain disappointed.