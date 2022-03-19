Marvel’s Avengers Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Character

Marvel’s Avengers is bringing back a fan-favorite character with the game’s next update. It remains to be seen if Crystal Dynamics will expand the roster of the Avengers game following the release of Spider-Man. Given the game’s faltering popularity, Spidey may very well be the final playable character added to the game, but datamining leaks in the past suggest otherwise. Whatever the case, the game’s next update does not come with a new playable character, but it does feature one NPC in particular.

Developer Crystal Dynamics has announced the game’s next update, Patch 2.3, is releasing on March 24 alongside a “reworking” of the War Table. According to Crystal Dynamics, the goal of this reworking is to streamline missions and to improve the overall user experience. Adding to this, the developer is also aiming to improve the onboarding process for newer players to the game, and to this end, Nick Fury is coming back to the Helicarrier as a guide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nick Fury returns to the Helicarrier to guide newer players into the Avengers Initiative,” writes Crystal Dynamics of the update. “You can speak to him at the War Table upon logging in to see what he’s been up to. In fact, he’ll replace JARVIS and Maria Hill’s narration in the beginning of the Avengers Initiative, during new tutorial videos, and in some missions. Although this is mainly for new players, existing players can go through this process with Nick Fury to catch up with him.”

All of this and more is set to go live on March 24. To read more about “and more” click on the link in the second paragraph. In the meantime, once we have patch notes for the update, we will share them. That said, don’t expect to have patch notes until March 24 when the update goes live or right before it goes live.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.