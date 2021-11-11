Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Trailer Revealed

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released the Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man trailer, giving fans of the game their best look yet at the PS4 and PS5 exclusive character. The trailer, which is nearly two minutes long, not only reveals Spidey in action, but all of the content that will release alongside the character, again though, only on PS4 and PS5. When Spider-Man was first announced for the game, the aforementioned pair made it clear the character was going to be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, and this hasn’t changed and right now there’s no reason to expect it to change.

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” reads a blurb about the new character and the content coming alongside Spidey. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

Spider-Man is set to come to the game on November 30. Not only will the character be free like previous post-launch characters, but the new content made for the character’s introduction will also be free. The only thing players will need to pay for are the inevitable wide range of suits released as cosmetic DLC.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. It’s also currently playable via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

