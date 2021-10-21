Marvel’s Avengers Releases New Update, Reveals Halloween Suits

A new Marvel’s Avengers update is available on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Crystal Dynamics has done to the game. In addition to this, Crystal Dynamics also revealed the game’s Halloween skins, but unfortunately only Captain America is getting a good outfit for this spooky season. There’s more though. For Halloween, Cosmic Threat Event is back with new rewards from October 21 to November 2.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, but the patch notes are on the lighter side, which suggests the file size should be on the smaller side, meaning the download should be on the shorter side.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes and also check out the new and aforementioned Halloween skins:

Patch Notes:

Black Panther, Iron Man, and Black Widow no longer disappear during their Keep an Eye on the Prize, A New Kind of Trust Fall, and Better Watch Your Back Takedowns.

Fixed a multiplayer crash on Xbox and Windows PC.

Thor’s cape in his “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame” Outfit no longer clips through his body.

Thor’s body appears correctly in mirrors when wearing his “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame” Outfit.

Fixed an issue on Xbox and PC where Ms. Marvel would sometimes not animate when in multiplayer.

In Here Comes the Pain in the War for Wakanda Operation, enemies no longer go out of the map.

Fixed an issue where the final step of the Panther King mission chain did not update if the War for Wakanda Operation was reset.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when Thor threw Mjolnir.

The Anniversary Nameplate is properly unlocked for everyone who has met the requirements.

Thor’s Warrior’s Fury Heroic no longer activates all buttons on prison convoy cages.

Skins:

This frightful season brings in the Supernatural Avengers Outfit Set, which features Thor, Iron Man, Kate Bishop, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Black Panther, and Black Widow in their own spooky attire that is inspired by classic Halloween concepts. pic.twitter.com/iyllQ07GUj — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 21, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.