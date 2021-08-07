Marvel's Avengers Is Running a Huge Loot Event All Month Long

✖

Marvel’s Avengers players who are trying to get as prepped as possible for the new Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion have a new event that’s live now to help them do just that. Instead of adding just one bonus for players to take advantage of throughout the course of the event, this loot-filled month actually consists of three individual events that give players a shot at more Exotic gear and twice the experience.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced the plans for the update this week in the weekly blog post from the developers. The three-part event is comprised of the “Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion Triple and “Mega Hives Triple” events as well as a Double XP bonus. All of those are live as of August 5th, so if you didn’t start in on them right when the events themselves began, you’re still able to hop in now.

Even better than the bonuses themselves is the duration of the three events. Each of them is scheduled to last from now until September 2nd which isn’t far off from the release of the Black Panther expansion.

Crystal Dynamics provided more details about each of the events which can be found below so that you know what you’re getting from each one.

Marvel’s Avengers Events

Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion Triple (8/5-9/2) - The recently launched Omega-Level Threat weekly ritual quest will allow players to earn the new Exotic gear 3 times a week during this time period! The mission chain resets on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

Mega Hives Triple (8/5-9/2) - The new multiplayer-supported Mega Hives weekly ritual quest will allow players to earn the Exotic Hivemind gear 3 times a week during this period! The mission chain resets on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

Double XP! (8/5-9/2) - This continues throughout the month of August in order to help you get your Heroes leveled up in time for War for Wakanda!

A new Marvel’s Avengers comic featuring Black Panther was recently revealed by the developers, too, to help get people ready for the new DLC. This comes after players got a free week with the game as well as a number of other incentives for those who’d already been playing.

Marvel’s Avengers’ new Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion releases on August 17th.