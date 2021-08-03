Watch: Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Black Panther War for Wakanda Motion Comic

Marvel's Avengers is set to launch its highly anticipated War for Wakanda expansion, which will not only introduce Black Panther as a playable character but will also welcome fans to the world of Wakanda and introduce a whole new set of characters into the world. It's the biggest content expansion yet for the game, but you don't have to wait for the expansion's full release to get immersed in the world. That's because Square Enix has released the first of several new motion comics to get you up to speed on what's been going on with T'Challa, Shuri, and Klaw before War for Wakanda kicks off, and you can check out the first issue right here.

The first issue gives us a glimpse at some of the inner workings of the royal family, as T'Challa finds his own path as King. Okoye talks about T'Challa being a new king, and compares him to his father, but T'Chaka's death left deep scars on his father's soul. She says the fear of betrayal has had an effect on T'Challa, and Shuri has noticed. Okoye even wonders what Shuri taking the throne would look like.

We also get a feel for the looming threat of Klaw, who wants the country's vibranium for his own purposes, though T'Challa, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje are not going to let that happen if they can help it. She also mentions the Avengers, and wonders if they will be friend or foe. Even with all of the Black Panther's allies and the Avengers, it still might not be enough to keep the threat at bay.

You can check out the new comic in the video above.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

