Marvel's Avengers MCU Outfits Will Be Unlockable With Premium Currency

One of the more fan-requested items from Marvel's Avengers players has been costumes themed after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and those fans were elated to finally see that MCU costumes are on the way. We still didn't know when they would hit, but a new tease of the upcoming Red Room Takeover revealed that some MCU-inspired outfits would be a part of that content. Some assumed that the costumes would be free like the Red Room Takeover content itself, but Crystal Dynamics clarified that original tease and said that those costumes would be available for purchase in the marketplace with credits.

Here's the original post from Crystal Dynamics. "We'll be introducing the Red Room Takeover event this spring! Features rewards like animated nameplates, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a deadly HARM Room hacked by Yelena Belova, and more secrets to decrypt."

To clarify, the outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively in the Marketplace for purchase with credits. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 30, 2021

Here's the clarification from Crystal. "To clarify, the outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively in the Marketplace for purchase with credits."

Now, to be clear, pretty much all costumes in the game are only unlockable through either buying in the marketplace, the cosmetic vendor, or through making progress on the Challenge Cards. I assumed the MCU costumes would follow the same path, and they indeed will, though why some are shocked at this is kind of befuddling.

In any case, hopefully, we'll get to see these MCU-inspired costumes soon, and it is key to note that they said MCU-inspired, so don't expect a one-to-one translation of the suits from the films.

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission, the newest content to hit the game.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers MCU costumes?