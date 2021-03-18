Marvel's Avengers Reveals Future Content Roadmap

✖

Marvel's Avengers not only revealed their next hero during the Square Enix Presents event, but they finally revealed a content roadmap for the majority of the year, and there's a lot to look forward to. In addition to today's new Future Imperfect Hawkeye Operation and next-gen update (both of which are live now), the road map shows the new content will be hitting during the spring season and well into the summer, culminating with the first major expansion for the game titled War For Wakanda. There's a lot to enjoy before we get there though, including some welcome feature upgrades, HARM Rooms, Villain Sectors, and new Mission types.

In the spring months, we'll first get Tachyon Anomaly, which will allow players to play any combination of Avengers in a multiplayer team. That means if two players want to play Iron Man or four want to play Black Widow, they now can, which was previously not allowed. That content will also make a change to Tachyon Missions, which will be scaled for Power Levels 1 to 100.

After that we have Red Room Takeover, which is new HARM Room-themed content focused on Black Widow, or more specifically, Yelena Bolova. There will also be new hero outfits during this event.

In the summer first up is Cosmic use, which is a new Scientist Supreme Villain Sector starring Monica Rappacini, and which is teased as confronting the unchecked power of the Cosmic Cube.

After that, the game will introduce the Wasteland Patrol, a new mission type that will also come with new War Zones within the Wasteland Region. After that, it's time for the War for Wakanda Expansion, which will introduce not only Black Panther but also new hero outfits, a power level cap increase, new villains (including Klaw, new Klaw faction enemies, a new chapter of the story, a new location, and a new outpost.

Along the way, there will also be other new features and updates added, including Omega-Level threat Missions, Multiplayer Megahives, new content for post-level 50 progression, and more outfits, and you can check out the full roadmap above.

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers new content? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.