Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Look at Black Panther's Costume

Marvel's Avengers has been teasing some big reveals are coming at the E3 edition of Square Enix Presents, including our first look at the anticipated Black Panther-themed War for Wakanda expansion. To get fans ready for the big reveal the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account finally gave us our first up-close look at the Black Panther costume, and if you were worried it wouldn't deliver, I think it's safe to say those worries can be put to rest.

As you can see in the image below, the suit features a redesigned mask that looks a bit more menacing than the standard one, and the diamond design that comes down the middle is different but has definitely grown on me.

One more day until #SquareEnixPresents! Here's a screenshot to whet your appetite. pic.twitter.com/9WC4RTh5Ss — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 12, 2021

The actual armor itself features a two-layered aesthetic, with the chest plate, shoulders, and torso featuring a smooth armor layer above a more mesh fabric-looking under armor. The diamond design also pops up on the gauntlets and shoulders, and you can see the Black Panther symbol within the circular area on the chest plate.

Now, it's hard to tell if the purple is just the lighting of the area (which there is a lot of purple light in) or if there are purple washes on the suit itself, but the preview trailer gives the impression this is mostly lighting. That said, I actually dig the purple, and hope one of the unlockable costumes has some of that in there.

It's a unique design but still comes across clearly as Black Panther, and I'm very interested to see it in action.

As for War for Wakanda, hopefully, we'll get the first look at Black Panther in actual gameplay and a preview of how this continues the story that's played out in Kate Bishop's Taking Aim and Hawkeye's Future Imperfect, which tells the tale of an incoming Kree invasion that leaves the planet devastated in the future.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now. The Square Enix Presents showcase airs on June 13th at 12:15 PST on YouTube and Twitch.

What do you think of the Black Panther suit? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.