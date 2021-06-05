Marvel's Avengers: Here's When We'll Get New Look at Black Panther Expansion

✖

Marvel's Avengers has kept the content moving, delivering a Black Widow-themed Red Room Takeover after their big Tachyon event that allowed players to pick the same Avengers in a multiplayer match. As we know from the roadmap, there is plenty more to come, but one of the most anticipated pieces of content is the Black Panther expansion coming later this year. Now we know when we'll get our first look at the big expansion, as Square Enix revealed the lineup for their Square Enix Presents streaming event, and they clearly state Black Panther - War for Wakanda is going to be in the spotlight.

We'll get our first details on the expansion during the event as well as more updates on upcoming in-game events, like the Cosmic Cube, which is slated to hit this month. Perhaps we'll also get a new look at some other MCU costumes, which have been a popular topic as of late, and fans are itching to get that Captain America skin that leaked a little early.

You can find the full rundown on what's in store for the Square Enix Presents event below.

- The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal

- An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL

- Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events

- A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

As for War for Wakanda, hopefully, we'll get the first look at Black Panther in actual gameplay and a preview of how this continues the story that's played out in Kate Bishop's Taking Aim and Hawkeye's Future Imperfect, which tells the tale of an incoming Kree invasion that leaves the planet devastated in the future. Who knows, maybe we'll even get an updated roadmap with what's next after the expansion, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now. The Square Enix Presents showcase airs on June 13th at 12:15 PST on YouTube and Twitch.

What do you want to see from the Black Panther expansion? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.