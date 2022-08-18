Marvel's Avengers Patch Fixes Mighty Thor Problems

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new patch for the video game today, v2.5.2, that largely focuses on fixes for the most recent hero added to the video game, The Mighty Thor. If you are looking for a beefy set of changes, this patch is not the one you have been waiting for, but if you have noticed a couple of oddities about The Mighty Thor and looked forward to them being fixed, today is your day.

In addition to the new patch, The Mighty Thor is also getting even more love from the developers today as a new outfit for Jane Foster is being added to the in-game marketplace today. Specifically, the outfit is inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and Foster looks ready to kick butt and take names in it. You can check it out for yourself below:

🌈 She's bringing the rainbow.



⚡ Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Mighty Thor's "Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder" Outfit shows Jane Foster ready to kick butt across the galaxy. She'll figure out the catchphrase later.



Available tomorrow in the Marketplace! pic.twitter.com/ExOIyW7GiR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 17, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for Marvel's Avengers v2.5.2, straight from the source, below:

We fixed an issue where the Mighty Thor's intrinsic "All-Mother's Blessing" ability wasn't consuming intrinsic energy, as it's designed to.

Mjolnir can do many things, but turning invisible is not one of them! The Mighty Thor's hammer no longer disappears when performing a light attack after The All-Weapon ability ends.

The Mighty Thor's hammer now glows (with raw, untamed energy, baby!) when using her "Lightning Rod" emote.

When performing a basic attack, the Mighty Thor's hair no longer clips through her cape.

As noted above, the new Marvel's Avengers patch is set to go live today across all available platforms. More broadly, Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about the latest Marvel's Avengers patch? Have you still been playing the video game yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!