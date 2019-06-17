Marvel’s Avengers Dev Is Listening To Feedback on Graphics and Character Designs

Last Monday, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world, the latter’s narrative-driven action game meets live-service title coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May. And the reveal didn’t go over as well as the pair probably would have hoped for. Not only did the reveal draw criticism for the lack of gameplay and vague messaging about what the game actually is, but the character designs and graphics also caught a lot of flack. People weren’t impressed with Crystal Dynamics’ take on the characters, which looked quite different than what many are used to seeing in the MCU. That said, the criticism has been heard and will be taken back to the development team.

“We want to thank you for last night, for watching the trailer. Your energy was awesome. All the comments we’re hearing, we’re listening to them, we’re sharing them, we’re bringing them back to the studio, we’re listening to you,” said Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games Vice President and Creative Director, while speaking to our sister site GameSpot.

Meanwhile, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that what was shown was pre-alpha, meaning graphical improvements are being worked on and will come before launch. That all said, the above comment from Bill Rosemann seems to somewhat conflict with comments made by the game’s Creative Director, Shaun Escayg, who said that while the team is listening to and welcomes feedback, there are no plans to change the character designs. In other words, there’s no plans to address by far the biggest criticism of the game. It will be interesting to see if Escayg and co. hold onto this stance. I suppose it will depend on how lasting the criticism is.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the what the game is all about, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”