Marvel’s Avengers Is Not An Open-World Game

Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix’s Avengers game coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May, is not an open-world game. Rather it will be split into different, smaller areas that will have an open-world feel to them, but won’t all be connected. And apparently this is mostly the result of a narrative decision.

According to Crystal Dynamics (via PlayStation Lifestyle), the team didn’t want to contain the Avengers to just one city or one part of the world. The Avengers move all around, and in order to be true to this and give the game higher stakes, Crystal Dynamics couldn’t go with an open-world game. That said, while we’ve only seen the San Francisco level so far, the game will take players around the world to various different regions. Further, additional regions will be added post-launch for free.

While some players will certainly be bummed the game isn’t open-world, the reasoning by Crystal Dynamics makes sense. Unlike Spider-Man or Batman, it doesn’t make much narrative sense for the Avengers to be locked down to just one area. I mean, you could make it work, but then it really wouldn’t feel like an Avengers game.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. As for a Nintendo Switch port, Square Enix hasn’t confirmed or denied any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo system, but it looks like for launch at least the game won’t be coming to the hybrid console.

For more news and media on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about what the game is about, courtesy of an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

