Marvel's Avengers PS5 Release Seemingly Coming Soon

✖

After a delay last year, it appears the PlayStation 5 version of Marvel's Avengers could be dropping soon! The website PSNProfiles has updated with a Trophy List for the game. The website lists the trophies for PlayStation games, alongside information about the percentage of players that have unlocked it. Marvel's Avengers has the same list of trophies on PS5 as it does on PS4, but the percentages for the next-gen version are all at 0.00%. The site's lists are usually updated shortly before a game's release, so this could be an indication how soon the PS5 version will be made available.

A link to the trophy list can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If the PS5 version is releasing shortly, it stands to reason that the Xbox Series X version of the game will also release around the same time. While the PlayStation versions of Marvel's Avengers do feature some exclusives over the Xbox versions (most notably the presence of Spider-Man), it seems likely that both updates will drop the same day. For those that have been holding off on playing the game until it was made available in 4K, this is certainly exciting news! Apparently, the PS5 version of the game will also take advantage of the controller's haptic feedback, as well.

Of course, fans shouldn't get too excited until an official announcement is made by Square Enix or Crystal Dynamics. Sometimes, leaks can come early, and it's possible that fans could still be waiting a bit longer for the next-gen versions to drop. That said, a release date announcement will be made on February 16th during the next Marvel's Avengers War Table. It remains to be seen how closely the next-gen versions will follow, but if the leaked trophy list is any indication, it could happen sometime shortly after. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently for the next War Table, which will be released as a video, as opposed to streamed.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Marvel's Avengers when it's available on PS5? Have you been waiting on the game's next-gen version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!