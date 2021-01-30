Marvel's Avengers Next-Gen Release Date Coming Soon

✖

Marvel's Avengers fans have been eager to find out the release dates for the upcoming next-gen versions of the game, which were slated to originally come out last year but were pushed back in order to work on fixes and updates to the core game. The game is playable on both PS5 and Xbox Series X at the moment, but it hasn't been optimized for either console, though now we know when we'll find out the exact release dates for both of those optimized versions, and it's right around the corner.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics recently revealed that the next War Table will focus on Hawkeye's Future Imperfect story content, and the War Table will take place on February 16th. The good news is that we will also find out the next-gen release date during that event, something the developers confirmed during a recent gameplay live stream (via @PlayAvenger).

To clear confusion: Clint and next gen will be getting release dates announced on the 16th, not that it’s releasing ON the 16th — 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) January 29, 2021

One other item of note regarding the next-gen versions is that haptic feedback will also be included in the PS5 version of the game for each character.

If you didn’t know, haptic feedback only come in PS5 controllers. https://t.co/479UBCeIS9 — 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) January 30, 2021

Looking at how Kate Bishop's schedule went, the war table took place on November 19th, and then the actual content released on December 8th. If a similar format is followed, since the War Table hits on February 16th, the content would release the first week of March, perhaps March 5th, though that could obviously be changed.

As for next-gen, if the content comes out in March, a sweet spot for the next-gen release would be April or late March, that way it launches on PS5 and Series X with new content right off the bat, but we'll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

When do you think the game will hit next-gen consoles?