Marvel's Avengers Finally Getting Long Awaited Feature with Hawkeye Update

Marvel's Avengers will get a big update on March 18th in the form of Hawkeye Future Imperfect, which brings in the next chapter of the story and involves one of Marvel's most dangerous villains ever, the Maestro. It will also bring in Hawkeye as a playable hero and next-gen releases as well as a host of improvements and streamlining features to the gameplay, but it also happens to bring in one of the most requested features from fans since the game launched, and that's a replayable campaign. One of the best parts of the game is its story campaign, but there was previously no way to go back and play your favorite missions or sequences from the campaign once you completed them. Thankfully that will change on March 18th.

There are still some questions, like if you have to just play it from start to finish like you did previously and it just saves along the way or if it's broken up into replayable sections or chapters, and when those questions are answered we will let you know.

On March 18, Hawkeye and the Next-Gen versions of Marvel's Avengers will arrive along with a few anticipated features. 💗 Campaign Replay

⚠️ Customizable HARM Rooms Here's an idea of what's coming in Patch 1.5.0! pic.twitter.com/NFZ4YrPvaB — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 9, 2021

It's been so long since I played the campaign that I'll happily dive back in from the beginning, and the story has only become more interesting since with Kate Bishop's chapter. Clint's chapter only looks to spice things up even more, and hopefully, this chapter paves the way for a certain Boss of Space to make her eventual debut, as well as a certain king of Wakanda and web-slinger.

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Will you be diving back into the campaign?