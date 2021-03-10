Marvel's Avengers Reveals Hawkeye's New Ronin and Ultimates Costumes

✖

Hawkeye will be making his Marvel's Avengers roster debut next week, bringing with him a new chapter in the epic story and several anticipated updates. Following in the footsteps of Kate Bishop, Clint Barton will be getting several costumes at launch inspired by the comics, including two very memorable looks that fans will get a kick out of. The first is his Ronin costume, a suit he wore to hide his identity and one that would eventually make its way into the MCU. The second is his Ultimates costume, which shakes up his typical purple and black look and gives him those red and silver goggles, though it isn't a full face mask, and doesn't feature the red bullseye symbol on the forehead.

We also get an original design called the Iron Eye Outfit, and it's a more futuristic design. Clint's mask features glowing purple optical sights, and the armor itself is actually pretty slick. In fact, this might be my favorite of all three, and you can check them all out below.

Clint first took on the Ronin disguise in New Avengers #27 (2007) when the sword-wielding assassin wanted a break from his previous identity. Ronin was an important step in Hawkeye's history, and a fan favorite, which meant we needed to nod to it in Marvel's Avengers! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c29mk3nw1C — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 5, 2021

Hawkeye's Ultimate Outfit is inspired by one of Clint's appearances in the Ultimate Universe where he was a key figure in the founding of SHIELD and often partnered with Natasha Romanoff as an elite black ops agent. #PlayHawkeye pic.twitter.com/xoIxttcQXt — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 9, 2021

Hawkeye's Iron Eye Outfit is an original design for Marvel's Avengers that Clint can wear to unleash arrows with futuristic style. pic.twitter.com/1EpaBd2ivn — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 7, 2021

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

Are you excited for Hawkeye's new mission? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.