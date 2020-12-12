Marvel's Avengers Might Have Revealed New Look at Captain Marvel

✖

Marvel's Avengers recently brought its newest character to the game in Kate Bishop, and the roster will only continue to grow, as heroes like Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more have been teased or confirmed for the game. One of the heroes that has yet to be confirmed but seems to very much be in the mix is Captain Marvel, who very much exists in the game world already and is even referenced in the game's campaign as being out in space when A-Day happens. Now thanks to a weird glitch we might have just received our first look at her actual in-game character model courtesy of @PlayAvenger and @AndresCaricart4.

According to the post you see below and another post on Reddit, the following portrait sometimes pops up when selecting Ms. Marvel, and it has a more than passing resemblance to the poster of Captain Marvel hanging in Kamala's room, though the hair has been changed and a few changes have been made if it is the current character model from that poster design.

Is this who I think it is? ︽✵︽ (via @AndresCaricart4) pic.twitter.com/XpGdBepbhZ — 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) December 12, 2020

It's also not Kate Bishop's alternate slick backed hair look either, though at first glance it could be mistaken for that. This joins other teases like Cap being mentioned in audio files, though those are from non-official leaks.

We'll have to wait and see how this turns out, though if changes have been made to the character design since that poster, hopefully, it hasn't greatly affected the costume, because the poster was just about perfect in its interpretation of it from the comics.

Captain Marvel coming into the game would allow a whole new arsenal to be explored powers-wise, as no other character currently in the game or that has been teased has abilities like her, and it could really add exciting new elements to the team dynamics.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

