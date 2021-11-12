Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Spider-Man Costumes

Marvel’s Avengers finally revealed the first look at Spider-Man, and from the trailer, it would seem fans are in for some entertaining web-swinging fun when November 30th rolls around. The trailer showed him teaming up with all of the playable Avengers in the game, but we haven’t seen what his alternate looks are, at least until today. Marvel’s Avengers developers Crystal Dynamics held a live stream about Spider-Man and the new raid coming to the game, and they led off with several new Spider-Man costume reveals, mixing in classic designs from the comics with original designs, and you can check out all of the revealed looks starting on the next slide!

So far the new suits are based on John Romita Sr’s work (the Classic Suit), as well as the Mark I and Mark II looks from the comics. There’s also an original design, and there are going to be way more when the new content launches later this month.

I’m just waiting on that Scarlet Spider skin, because let’s be honest, that is the one I’m going to end up using all of the time.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below:

“Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.”

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC now.

