Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man Officially Revealed

Fans got excited when they first learned that Spider-Man would be making his way into Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive, though since that initial reveal things had been relatively quiet on the Spidey front until recently. Fans have been eager to see what the game’s take on the web-slinger would look like now that they’ve had a chance to see and play as heroes like Black Panther, Kate Bishop, and Hawkeye. Thankfully, they no longer have to wait as Spider-Man has officially been revealed in full, and we can’t wait to start web-slinging with the rest of the Avengers crew by his side on November 30th.

You can check out the full reveal of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers below:

Spider-Man will be the only exclusive character for Marvel’s Avengers, and Crystal Dynamics Co-Head Scot Amos previously addressed how that came about and why they chose to make Spidey exclusive in the first place.

“So the beauty of Spider-Man, and what Spider-Man represents as a character, and as a world is… Again, it comes back to the relationship with PlayStation and Marvel,” Amos said. “We happened to be… once you can execute and deliver, when it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that’s a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony’s ownership there, and Marvel with Sony saying, ‘Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.’

“And so, what we do as creators is say, ‘This is an opportunity that we can make something unique, and fun, and awesome that we all…you just talked about Black Widow, and to be able to have that experience. So we love the idea of being able to bring this character to the PlayStation players. As far as everybody goes, we just announced Hawkeye less than a week ago. We have two characters announced within a matter of five days, the future is bright. People will get fixated on one thing as opposed to, ‘Oh by the way, you’re going to have hundreds of hours of content and years of storylines coming ahead of us, and new worlds and regions, and new heroes,” and more stuff we haven’t even announced yet.”

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below:

“Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.”

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC now.

What did you think of Spidey’s big Marvel’s Avengers debut? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!