Marvel's Avengers Reveals Next Hero Is Black Panther

With the release of Hawkeye with today's Future Imperfect content, Marvel's Avengers will have delivered two new heroes to the roster since launch (including Kate Bishop), but the plan is for many more to join the team down the road. Heroes like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more have been teased in the world and others have been teased due to concept art making its way online. Thanks to Square Enix's new Square Enix Presents event, we have a much more direct tease of who is headed to the game next, and we got the reveal that it is finally Black Panther's time to shine in the game.

We also got a look at Wakanda and how Black Panther will fit into the story. The expansion is titled War For Wakanda, and it is coming to the game later this year. You can check out the full trailer for Black Panther in the video below.

Bow before the king. Black Panther and the War for Wakanda are coming to Marvel's Avengers along with Klaw, the Wakandan Jungle Biome, new enemies, and much more. 👑 https://t.co/PQvrRiEPJw pic.twitter.com/6Hro1N7Z70 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 18, 2021

Here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of the new hero? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.