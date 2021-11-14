Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man’s Age Revealed by Developer

In case you somehow missed it, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix recently revealed the first significant details about its upcoming Spider-Man DLC, including a new trailer. The popular character is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the title on November 30th, and the trailer actually sparked some debate as to how old this Spider-Man is and how long he’s actually been, well, Spider-Man. Helpfully, Crystal Dynamics’ Senior Brand Manager Nick Edwards weighed in to help provide some clarity.

The reason why this is even in question is because the Marvel’s Avengers game introduces various characters at different points in their superhero careers. For example, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is only just starting out. Add to this the fact that multiple versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man have existed at different points in his life and it suddenly becomes a lot more questionable as to when and where this Spider-Man is taking place. According to Edwards, Marvel’s Avengers‘ Spider-Man is “college age” and “started up after A-day,” the inciting event of the video game.

You can check out Edwards’ response revealing this over on Reddit below:

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” a previous tease of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers states. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

As noted above, Spider-Man is set to join Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently released Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen and heard about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Are you looking forward to the release of the character later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!