Marvel’s Avengers Reveals How Spider-Man’s New Story Will Be Told

Marvel’s Avengers is finally set to add Spider-Man DLC for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 30th, and one of the big questions has been exactly how the story of the character will be told in the video game. Characters like Black Panther and Hawkeye have had major content additions added to explain their whole deal, but Spider-Man will be slightly different. Instead of a full Operation, it will be a Hero Event, and there is a significant difference between the two.

According to developer Crystal Dynamics, the difference between a Hero Event and an Operation is one largely of scale. Rather than a full story campaign like an Operation, Spider-Man’s Hero Event will be told through cutscenes, dialogue, and a series of documents. Various objectives unlock the documents when completed which in turn pieces together the narrative of the event. Due to the nature of the Hero Event vs. Operation scale, Spider-Man will immediately be unlocked for play rather than players having to recruit him.

“Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable,” a previous tease of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers reads. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full-time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

As noted above, Spider-Man is set to join Marvel’s Avengers on November 30th on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently released Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen and heard about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Are you excited to get your hands on the DLC character for yourself soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!