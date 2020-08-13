Marvel's Avengers' Spider-Man Will Have Parallels To Miles Morales

✖

Marvel's Avengers made waves when they revealed that Spider-Man would be coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The reasoning for the exclusive stemmed from Marvel's already established relationship with Sony, who currently has the film rights to the character and has experienced success in games thanks to Insomniac's hit Spider-Man title. We're still waiting on details about the Marvel's Avengers version of the character, as it won't be the version of Peter or Miles we saw in the original Spider-Man, but in a new interview with EW, VP and Head of Creative for Marvel Games Bill Rosemann did tease that their Spidey will have some parallels to Miles Morales as a whole.

"Each game is in the Marvel universe, but they're in their own reality if you will," Rosemann said. "Currently, our plan is to keep each game set in its own Marvel universe." He then elaborated on that, saying that the goal is to give the creators of these games as much freedom as possible to tell the stories they want to tell. He also said that while Marvel's Avengers' take on Spidey will be different, the character's DLC story will come with a lead character who maintains certain parallels to Miles.

Here's the full excerpt from the story.

"It's part of his goal to give game-makers as much freedom as possible to craft the stories they want to tell. So, while this year’s Avengers won’t be linked to Spider-Man, it has its own web-slinger. Spider-Man has been confirmed to arrive in Marvel's Avengers as a DLC story sometime after launch. But when the game drops, it will also come with a lead character who maintains certain parallels to Miles."

The Marvel's Avengers team has said they are going classic regarding the costume inspiration, but it will undoubtedly feature some modern touches (think Homecoming). It will be interesting how the character under the mask turns out since the character will feature aspects of both Peter and Miles.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited that Marvel's Avengers is looking to Miles for inspiration? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.