Marvel's Avengers Team Addresses Spider-Man's PlayStation Exclusivity

Fans will soon have the chance to get some hands-on time with the Marvel's Avengers beta, but there are many who are even more excited to see what's next for the anticipated game, including what heroes eventually make it into the experience. That of course includes everyone's favorite wall-crawler Spider-Man, who Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced will be coming exclusively to the PlayStation version of the game later on. In a new interview with Crystal Dynamics Co-Head Scot Amos, the topic of Spider-Man's PlayStation exclusivity came up, particularly in regard to how some on other platforms might feel about not having access to Spidey. While Amos knows some will be bummed, the relationship between Sony and Marvel is one of the biggest reasons Spidey is in the game at all.

"So the beauty of Spider-Man, and what Spider-Man represents as a character, and as a world is... Again, it comes back to the relationship with PlayStation and Marvel," Amos said. "We happened to be... once you can execute and deliver, when it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that's a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony's ownership there, and Marvel with Sony saying, 'Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.'

"And so, what we do as creators is say, 'This is an opportunity that we can make something unique, and fun, and awesome that we all...you just talked about Black Widow, and to be able to have that experience. So we love the idea of being able to bring this character to the PlayStation players. As far as everybody goes, we just announced Hawkeye less than a week ago. We have two characters announced within a matter of five days, the future is bright. People will get fixated on one thing as opposed to, 'Oh by the way, you're going to have hundreds of hours of content and years of storylines coming ahead of us, and new worlds and regions, and new heroes," and more stuff we haven't even announced yet."

Despite the exclusivity of one hero, Marvel's Avengers is a game for everyone, so fans shouldn't get too down on this one exclusive character.

"But I really do think people will look at this and say, 'Yeah, okay, we get that, we can understand the business behind that', but in general, we're making this game for everybody," Amos said. "We want this to be the place you get to play those superhero fantasies out with your Avengers team, that continue growing with new characters, characters you ain't even guessed at yet, that are going to come to this roster down the road, and new regions as well. So I am very excited for what the future holds for everybody on all platforms."

