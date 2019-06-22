Will Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Be A PS4 Exclusive?

Will Spider-Man be exclusive to PS4 players in Marvel’s Avengers? For those that missed it: earlier this month Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally unveiled Marvel’s Avengers to the world, the latter’s PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game releasing next May. Upon reveal, the pair revealed a partnership with PlayStation that will result in “special surprises” for PS4 users. Further, PlayStation 4 players will get “unique benefits,” including first access to the game’s upcoming, undated beta.

Unfortunately, neither Crystal Dynamics or Square Enix divulged any further details on what “special surprises” or “unique benefits” entails. That said, the former is probably the more tantalizing of the two teases, and has players wondering if one of these surprises is an exclusive hero: Spider-Man.

As you will know, Sony has been locking up exclusive content from big games throughout this entire generation. Sometimes the content is early access to certain content, other times it’s nothing meaningful, and then occasionally it’s a pretty big get for PS4 players. Who knows what category Marvel’s Avengers will fall under, but if it’s Spider-Man exclusivity, well, that’s big.

Last year, Marvel’s Spider-Man released onto PlayStation 4 exclusively, and it looks like the series will remain that way. And so naturally this has some fans convinced that “special surprises” includes Spider-Man exclusivity.

That all said, at the moment, Crystal Dynamics hasn’t even confirmed Spider-Man is in the game. However, presumably he will come at some point, even if its after launch. After all, he’s arguably the most iconic Marvel hero, so it’d be insane if he didn’t swing by at some point.

Personally, while I think it’s possible PlayStation could have nabbed Spider-Man exclusivity, I don’t think it did. More likely, the new white-spider suit will be exclusive to PS4 players or something smaller like that.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. For more news, media, and information on the single-player, story-driven action games meets live-service co-op title, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.