Near the release of Marvel's Avengers in 2020, developer Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix announced that they would be adding Spider-Man as a playable character in the future for those on PlayStation platforms. The announcement itself was not accompanied by much additional information, and since coming about, Crystal Dynamics has been pretty tight-lipped on when Spidey will actually be coming to Avengers. And while we're still going to have to wait a bit longer to see what Spider-Man will look like in-game, it has been confirmed that he'll still be added before the end of this year.

Speaking to Screen Rant in a new conversation, Scott Walters, who is the senior game designer on Marvel's Avengers, informed fans that Spider-Man should still be on his way in the coming months. "In terms of what we can say now, we've always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners," Walters said clearly. "That is still on track, so we'll have more announcements later on this year."

As a whole, this is a rather comforting confirmation to finally have. Considering how long it has been since Crystal Dynamics last said anything about Spider-Man coming to Marvel's Avengers, many fans started to assume that the character might not show up until next year. For Walters to at the very least come forward and ease those potential concerns, especially before the release of the new War for Wakanda expansion, is great to see and should only increase excitement.

Again, it's worth stressing that whenever Spider-Man does come to Marvel's Avengers, only those on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms will be able to gain access to him. While the game as a whole is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, players on these locales won't be able to utilize the popular Marvel character for themselves.

Are you still excited to see Spider-Man make his appearance in Marvel's Avengers? And are you going to be playing the new Black Panther content that is coming next week? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.