Spider-Man Confirmed For Marvel's Avengers As PlayStation Exclusive

✖

Spider-Man is officially coming to the Marvel's Avengers game but only on PlayStation. The game is set for release in early September, bringing Marvel's biggest super heroes to life in ensemble form from developer Square Enix and Crystal Dynamix. The character won't be available in the Avengers game at launch but will be added onto the game at a later date for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Xbox One and Xbox Series X won't be getting the Sony-owned Marvel character at any point.

"Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation," PlayStation said in a tweet. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero."

See the tweet from PlayStation for yourself below!

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero: https://t.co/GA3t6Y40KI pic.twitter.com/TEho59XfIc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

There is no word on whether or not this version of Spider-Man will tie in any way to the popular Spider-Man game which launched earlier on PlayStation 4 and will soon be spawning a Spider-Man: Miles Morales sequel with the PlayStation 5 launch. The news came after a rumor broke out on Monday morning that Spider-Man would be available as a playable character exclusively on PlayStation after an online listing for the game included such a detail. Quickly, PlayStation got ahead of the rumor gaining to much traction or creating any confusion and outright confirmed the news, themselves.

This, of course, is just the latest in a year plagued with leaks for PlayStation games but is hardly the worst to come out. This announcement follows follows the recent other confirmation that Hawkeye will be released as the first DLC character in the game. Square Enix has confirmed that additional characters will appear in the future.

Are you excited to play as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Marvel's Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of ComicBook.com's previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.