Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Iconic Villain

Marvel's Avengers has revealed an all-new look at an iconic villain that is poised to be appearing in the game very soon. Notably, this villain's arrival in-game is set to coincide with the release of War for Wakanda, which is the latest expansion that adds Black Panther as a playable character. And while some fans might be more excited than anything else to try out Black Panther for themselves, it looks like this DLC will be adding a whole lot more than just the king of Wakanda.

The villain in question that is poised to make an appearance in Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda is that of Crossbones. This character is one that has primarily been an antagonist of Captain America over the years and first debuted in Marvel comics back in 1989. Since that time, Crossbones has appeared in a litany of different pieces of Marvel media, including the MCU films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. His appearance here in Marvel's Avengers also isn't the first time he has shown up in a video game, as he has made cameos in titles dating back to the 1990s.

As for the look that Crossbones boasts in Marvel's Avengers, though, it's a bit different than what we're used to. Of course, Crossbones boasts his typical skull-like mask and comes equipped with a number of different weapons that he utilizes to do battle with the Avengers. Based on the image above, though, one of those weapons in question seems to be more high-tech than normal. Although it's uncertain exactly what the device is, Crossbones seems to have a sort of gauntlet that he can shoot energy out of, which is a bit of a change of pace from the weapons he normally uses.

So when can you see Crossbones in Marvel's Avengers for yourself? Well, you won't have to wait much longer. The War for Wakanda expansion is slated to go live across all iterations of Marvel's Avengers early next week on August 17. The DLC will also be free for all players who currently own the game.

