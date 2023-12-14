Marvel's Blade New Concept Art Images Revealed by Arkane

In the wake of announcing Marvel's Blade, developer Arkane Lyon has now given eager fans a few new glimpses of its upcoming vampire-hunting game. Compared to its previous titles, Arkane has confirmed that Blade is going to be a third-person action title, which is a departure from first-person games such as Dishonored and Deathloop. Although footage of Marvel's Blade in motion has yet to come about, Arkane has at the very least shown some concept art from the project that gives us a better idea of what to expect.

Shown off on social media, Arkane's co-creative director Sebastien Mitton shared three pieces of art associated with Marvel's Blade. These images primarily highlight the game's world and some of the locales that Blade himself will seemingly traverse to throughout the story. As the initial trailer for Blade indicated, this title will see Blade traveling to Paris, France, where he seems to be dealing with a vampire outbreak of some sort that has taken place.

You can get a look at these new pieces of art from Marvel's Blade for yourself here:

Your excitement following Marvel's Blade reveal means the world to us. Here's some exclusive eye candy from our Art heroes at Lyon! ❤️



Want to team-up? Check out Arkane Lyon's open positions as we're looking for talents in various disciplines: https://t.co/JZNi6qGbJ4 pic.twitter.com/INV3h7u2VG — Sebastien Mitton (@mitmitman) December 14, 2023

Even though Arkane is talking a lot about Marvel's Blade at the moment, it's worth stressing that this project likely won't be released until many years down the road. Specifically, Arkane and its partner Marvel Games have both said that Blade has only just begun its development. As such, Arkane is still in the process of staffing up and putting a team together that will then create this title. Regardless of Marvel's Blade does release, though, this game will likely be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms given that Arkane and its publisher, Bethesda Softworks, are owned by Microsoft and Xbox.

