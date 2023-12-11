Marvel's Blade Release Date Is Still Very Far Away

It looks like the release date for Marvel's Blade, the next game from acclaimed studio Arkane Lyon, is still incredibly far off. This past week, Marvel Games and Arkane made huge waves at The Game Awards when it revealed that it was developing a third-person action game based on the vampire-hunting hero Blade. Despite being one of the biggest surprises at the event, though, it looks like Marvel's Blade won't be seeing the light of day for quite a long time.

In a blog posted to Bethesda's website to accompany the first trailer for Blade, it was made clear that Arkane has only "just begun development on the game". With this in mind, it's clear that Marvel's Blade is still multiple years away and won't be launching remotely soon. When looking at Arkane Lyon's history, there was a five-year gap between Dishonored 2 and Deathloop, which are the two most recent major titles from the studio. As such, this suggests that Blade might not arrive until 2027 or 2028, assuming that development just started this year.

Generally speaking, it has become typical for Marvel Games to announce most of its projects many years in advance. At this point in time, games such as Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel's Iron Man, Marvel's Black Panther, and the untitled Captain America/Black Panther game are all in the works in addition to Blade. Despite having so many titles announced a single time, though, Marvel Games and its respective partners on these projects haven't shared many updates in quite a long while. As we move into 2024, though, it seems like the silence surrounding Wolverine, in particular, will come to an end, but Blade and others might continue to remain quiet for a more prolonged period.

What do you think about Marvel's Blade based on what we have seen so far? And when do you anticipate that this new project from Arkane will actually release? Be sure to let me know your own best guess either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

