Blade and Dracula Team-Up in New Marvel Preview

Blade's never been more popular. Not only is the character getting his own live-action reboot starring Mahershala Ali in the starring role, but the character is also getting a video game as well. That's all in addition to his critically-acclaimed ongoing comic series from Bryan Hill and Elena Casagrande. The character has been developed significantly over the latest comic run, now seeking advice from his once-adversary Dracula.

The House of Ideas recently released a preview for the latest issue of the series, showing Blade and Dracula as they sit around a campfire and chat about the Daywalker's ongoing struggles.

ENTER…DRACULA! Until Blade became Sheriff of Vampire Nation, Dracula was his sworn enemy. Now Dracula is the only who can teach Blade what he still needs to learn about himself…and how to unlock new powers of vampirism Blade didn't even know he possessed! LEGACY #34

Written by: Bryan Hill

Art by: Elena Casagrande, Valentina Pinti, Jordie Bellaire

Cover by: Elena Casagrande

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: December 13, 2023

Keep scrolling to see the preview pages from Blade #6!