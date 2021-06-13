Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Fans Are Very Conflicted About the Video Game Adaptation

Square Enix announced today that it's planning to release a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game later this year in October. Developed by Eidos Montreal, the project is going to be single-player only and will have players solely taking control of Star-Lord. And while most fans were quite happy with how the game is shaping up, others had some very big reservations.

By far some of the biggest complaints that many fans have had so far about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is that the whole team isn't playable. While many wanted a single-player experience, locking players in to only controlling Star-Lord is something that was upsetting for some. Other prospective players found that the character models themselves don't look all that great, especially compared to their MCU counterparts.

Despite these qualms, however, many others were thrilled to see the project. The main thing that seemed to excite a number of fans came with how the general gameplay in Guardians of the Galaxy looks to be shaking up. This combined with the fact that the game will be adding a number of popular characters from the comic book series has longtime fans looking forward to playing.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch later this year on October 26 and will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

If you would like to see some of the most notable reactions from fans about the game's announcement, you can find them down below.