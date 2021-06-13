Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Fans Are Very Conflicted About the Video Game Adaptation
Square Enix announced today that it's planning to release a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game later this year in October. Developed by Eidos Montreal, the project is going to be single-player only and will have players solely taking control of Star-Lord. And while most fans were quite happy with how the game is shaping up, others had some very big reservations.
By far some of the biggest complaints that many fans have had so far about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is that the whole team isn't playable. While many wanted a single-player experience, locking players in to only controlling Star-Lord is something that was upsetting for some. Other prospective players found that the character models themselves don't look all that great, especially compared to their MCU counterparts.
Despite these qualms, however, many others were thrilled to see the project. The main thing that seemed to excite a number of fans came with how the general gameplay in Guardians of the Galaxy looks to be shaking up. This combined with the fact that the game will be adding a number of popular characters from the comic book series has longtime fans looking forward to playing.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch later this year on October 26 and will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.
If you would like to see some of the most notable reactions from fans about the game's announcement, you can find them down below.
This Looks Crazy!
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY GAMEPLAY. HOLD ON THIS LOOKS CRAZY. #SquareEnixPresents #E32021 pic.twitter.com/6RkU5fU26T— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) June 13, 2021
Expectations vs. Reality
When they make a Guardians of the Galaxy game, but you can only play as Star-Lord #E32021 pic.twitter.com/46Mt5wrDtK— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 13, 2021
Star-Lord Only???
we only playing as star lord in the guardians of the galaxy game??? pic.twitter.com/N3ajVNuZrR— sith ☄️🔥 (@lordsithpost) June 13, 2021
Even Cosmo is Here!
COSMO IN THE NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY SQUARE ENIX GAME! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EWgFQLw7gH— SteveTony Endgame //Avengers ᵃˢˢᵉᵐᵇˡᵉ (@colonelrohjaz) June 13, 2021
The Music Might be a Problem on Twitch
streamers playing Guardians of the Galaxy when they activate the super mode pic.twitter.com/VW8rF5xuXe— Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) June 13, 2021
Rocket Looking GREAT
Rocket Raccoon looks hot af in the new Guardians of the Galaxy game announced at E3. 😍 pic.twitter.com/asJ0sRiPzw— MochaMix🔜Stratosfur (@TheWahnderer) June 13, 2021
Square Enix Needed to Show More of Final Fantasy XVI!
Society if all that Guardians of the Galaxy time was given to Final Fantasy XVI#SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/1f33ylbuHO— Getty (@Skehtti) June 13, 2021
The Character Models Are Divisive
When you hear Square Enix is making a Guardians of the Galaxy video game, but James Gunn had no involvement.#E32021 pic.twitter.com/rXgEHHc0gn— Jeremy Fuscaldo is looking for comic cover work (@JeremyFuscaldo) June 13, 2021
Mantis Looks Awesome
Guardians of the Galaxy looks great but omg did you see Mantis?!?!?— Rat's Tea Shop (@Rattation) June 13, 2021
💕💕💕💕#E32021 pic.twitter.com/1gn50VUb6s
Even Chris Pratt is Excited
Me during the Guardians of the Galaxy reveal and gameplay...
Plus... I love Star-Lord's jacket, like, really. It's awesome.#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/bPaMffL7hr— Tommy Armstrong (@Str8EdgeGamer) June 13, 2021