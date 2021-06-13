Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay First Look Revealed

During Square Enix's E3 presentation, the publisher revealed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, an exciting new game based on the popular franchise. In addition to an announcement, Square Enix offered a significant amount of gameplay footage, giving viewers a strong idea of what to expect when the game drops in October. The title will be a single-player title that puts players in the role of Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord. Naturally, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and Gamora will all be playing major roles and helping out, but players won't actually have the ability to play as them in the game.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will feature a number of outlandish alien enemies, and Square Enix has teased that some deep-cut comic villains will appear. The game seems to have a big focus on third-person shooter combat. While controlling Star-Lord, players can give commands to the other members of the team. Fans of the movies will be happy to know that music seems to play a major role in the new game, and several classic rock tracks can be heard throughout the footage. At one point, Quill can be seen using his Walkman for what seems to be a special move to the tune of Joan Jett's Bad Reputation.

In addition to combat, the gameplay for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will allow players to make choices that have an impact on the game. At one point in the footage, the Guardians debate a plan that involves "selling" Rocket. When Gamora acts skeptical, players can choose to either show off Quill's salesmanship, or change the plan to sell Groot, instead. It's hard to say how much of that will impact the overall experience, but it could give the game some strong replay value.

So far, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy looks pretty promising! Fans won't have long to find out for themselves, as the game is set to release on October 26th, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when it drops? What did you think of the game's debut at E3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!