Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Will Include MCU Outfits

Since it was first announced, it has been known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal would include alternative outfits for characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon. Pre-orders for the title even include an early unlock for the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack, which includes several comics-inspired looks for the characters. It is also known that there will be no microtransactions or downloadable content (DLC), all of the extra outfits and cosmetics and the like will be unlockable within the vanilla video game from the start. And, according to an interview with Eidos-Montreal, that will of course include outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We do have a lot of outfits in the game," Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's executive narrative director Mary DeMarle told Gamereactor. "I think we have around 39 different outfits that are in the game, and they are inspired by everything, from the movies to the comics, so you'll find some very classic outfits. It's all cosmetics, so they don't affect the abilities or how anyone plays."

Now, what, exactly, those outfits might look like is anyone's guess. The base outfits clearly pull a lot of inspiration from the James Gunn-directed movies already. That's also just, in general, a lot of outfits to have in any given video game, so it wouldn't be terribly shocking to even see multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired sets of gear for each character.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy itself is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now at Best Buy (with a $10 gift card bonus), and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians.

