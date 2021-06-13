Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Announced

✖

As part of its games showcase at E3 2021, Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have officially revealed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, an all-new video game featuring the Marvel characters set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. According to the developer, the title sees the now-iconic Guardians team of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot trying to make a living out in space only to unintentionally cause some major problems of their own.

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, players take the role of Peter Quill, Star-Lord, as he attempts to wrangle his unruly band of misfits. This essentially means that you play as Star-Lord specifically during combat and conversations, manipulating the flow of the game's battles and dialogue by making decisions like do the Guardians sell Groot or Rocket to Lady Hellbender for cash? Or should Drax toss Rocket across a ravine? It's also about more split-second decisions in the heat of battle like what moves should be used and when.

#GOTGGame is

🎮 single-player

🎭 story-driven

🤘 third-person

💥 action-adventure

🌌 original Guardians universe Let's. Flarkin'. Go. pic.twitter.com/ZOi2mK5Lhh — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 13, 2021

The whole "playing as Star-Lord" premise appears to continue throughout the entirety of the title as well as developer Eidos-Montreal has confirmed that this is specifically a single-player video game and there is no multiplayer. It's a bit unclear as to whether the rest of the Guardians lineup will change at all throughout the course of the video game as Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal did show off several other popular Guardians-related characters like, for example, Mantis.

"I don't want to spoil anything," Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's executive narrative director Mary DeMarle said when asked just how important these side characters. "I'm the kind of person who doesn't want to go to the movies and know what I'm seeing before I go. But I will say that Mantis is my favorite character in this entire game. You know Mantis from the movies, but then if you dive into the comic books, you'll see a completely different interpretation of Mantis. And we've found our spin on her that I think is unique."

As noted above, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 2021 and all its announcements right here.

