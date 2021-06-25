Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at One Point Contained Multiplayer

✖

Eidos Montreal has made it very clear that its upcoming action-adventure game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is only going to be a single-player experience. However, even though this is now the form that the game has taken, it doesn't seem like this was always going to be the case. In fact, based on some new information that has now come about, Guardians of the Galaxy at one point seemed to contain a multiplayer aspect even though it was canceled at some point during development.

News of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy previously containing a multiplayer component comes by way of Simon Larouche, who was previously an Online Gameplay Director at Eidos Montreal. According to Larouche's LinkedIn profile, he at one point worked on Guardians of the Galaxy in this same role. Over the course of 2017 and the early part of 2018, Larouche says that he worked on the multiplayer aspect of the game. And while no specific details otherwise are really given, Larouche does note that multiplayer was eventually canceled in the project.

To hear that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at one point contained functionality for multiple players isn't much of a shock for a number of reasons. While it's unknown what this mode may have looked like, it's safe to assume that it could have functioned in a similar manner compared to that of Marvel's Avengers. In that title, players are allowed to play as a number of different Avengers characters. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy instead only will allow players to control Star-Lord, but it would have made a whole lot of sense to allow players to use Drax, Groot, Rocket, and Gamora. Alas, this won't be the case, at least for the time being.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is slated to release later this year on October 26 and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. If you would like to keep following our coverage in the lead-up to launch, you can visit our coverage hub right here.

Would you have liked to see Guardians of the Galaxy release with a multiplayer mode? Or are you glad that it is only going to be a single-player title? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.