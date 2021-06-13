Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Is a Single-Player Only Experience

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal announced today that a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game is set to release later this year. The project represents the second collaboration between Marvel Games and Square Enix, but unlike last year's release of Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be much different in one distinct way: it won't contain any multiplayer components.

Yes, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be a single-player experience this time around, much like Marvel's Spider-Man. Eidos Montreal's senior producer Olivier Proulx made this incredibly clear when speaking to us in a recent interview. "No multiplayer," Proulx said. "This is definitely a single-player game."

#GOTGGame is

🎮 single-player

🎭 story-driven

🤘 third-person

💥 action-adventure

🌌 original Guardians universe Let's. Flarkin'. Go. pic.twitter.com/ZOi2mK5Lhh — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 13, 2021

So just how will this single-player format work in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? After all, this is a game that centers around a team of various superheroes. Well, players will solely play as Star-Lord within Guardians of the Galaxy. As the leader of the team, you'll be able to make decisions for the other members of the Guardians when playing as Peter Quill. This includes not only decisions that reflect how your team interacts with combat, but you'll also have to make choices that deal with dialogue and how you interact with other characters such as Drax, Rocket, and Groot.

As a whole, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is going to release later this year on October 26, 2021. It will be releasing for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Are you excited about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? And do you wish that the game was multiplayer, or are you happy that this will only be a single-player title? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you're interested in everything else that has been announced throughout E3 2021, you can keep up with all of our additional coverage right here.