Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Magik

Following the announcement that Marvel's Midnight Suns would officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC during the recent D23 Expo, the upcoming Marvel-branded video game has returned to promoting its various playable characters. Most recently, the video game from 2K and Firaxis Games spotlighted its new Marvel hero, the Hunter. There are still more to go, however, and the latest trailer specifically shows off Magik, the Queen of Limbo.

This is just the first of what will likely be three different trailers for Magik. The most notable of these should be the final one with a deep dive into how she actually plays in the video game. This one, however, does give a hint at what is to come as it would appear that Magik's card abilities -- as the game has players draw a hand of cards to then use with characters -- largely focus on her teleportation abilities. Just how much she will be able to do beyond that is unclear at this point, however. It does seem like it will mostly focus on her magical talents with a bit of swordplay in there.

You can check out the new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer highlighting Magik for yourself below:

The Queen of Limbo has arrived!



Join Magik and the Midnight Suns when the game launches December 2: https://t.co/6kDOsw9h7y pic.twitter.com/cZP1qX1myU — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 19, 2022

Broadly speaking, and as noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. There are still several characters to get their own trailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about the new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer spotlighting Magik? Are you looking forward to seeing more about the playable character? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!