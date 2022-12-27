Marvel's Midnight Suns Mods Add New Looks for Wolverine, Magik, and More

Marvel's Midnight Suns players on PC can now access fan made material. Over the last few days, NexusMods has been updated with a handful of mods for the game, allowing players to change up the designs of the heroes. According to PC Games N, there had been complaints about how long it was taking NexusMods to approve mods that had been submitted, but now they're here for players to access. Readers interested in checking out these mods for themselves can do so right here.

So far, mods for the game have centered on the designs of the game's cast. There's a mod that gets rid of Wolverine's hat, and one that dumps Magik's helmet. Players can even give Magik a loose ponytail, or make the Hunter look like a Tiger, if they really want to! These cosmetic changes won't make a huge difference, but it shows that fans have been looking for more customization options than those currently available.

Marvel's Midnight Suns released earlier this month to universal praise. Developer Firaxis Games has already revealed that DLC is in the works, and fans can look forward to characters like Venom, Deadpool, and Morbius joining the game. A set release date for the game's DLC has not been revealed, so mods are a nice way for PC fans to keep having fun in the meantime. Naturally, players on console will just have to settle for what's currently available!

Of course, fans on PC and next-gen console have it a lot easier than those on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While publisher 2K Games has confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns will be releasing on those platforms, there has been no additional information about when those versions can be expected. Hopefully the extra development time will result in well-polished releases, but there's simply no way of knowing how things are progressing thus far.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

