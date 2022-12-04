Marvel's Midnight Suns Features Sneaky Moon Knight Easter Egg

Marvel's Midnight Suns has a pretty easy-to-miss Moon Knight Easter Egg within the early hours of the game. Moon Knight is one of Marvel's signature supernatural heroes. Although he's existed for quite some time, mainstream audiences were properly introduced to him earlier this year after he made his MCU debut in his own TV series on Disney+. The show was a massive hit and is regarded by many as one of the best Marvel shows to date and one of the better additions to the MCU during phase 4. While a second season has yet to be properly confirmed, it seems incredibly likely more Moon Knight is on the way.

However, players can get a tiny, tiny taste of him in Marvel's Midnight Suns. During the second battle with Venom on the streets of New York, players can see advertisements for a Khonshu exhibit at the Mid-Manhattan Museum. There aren't many other details to be seen outside of wording that notes him as the "moon god of ancient Egypt". Of course, Khonshu is a legitimate piece of Egyptian mythology, but given this is a game set within the Marvel universe it can only be assumed it's a nod to Moon Knight. Khonshu chooses the likes of Marc Spector as an avatar for his spirit, essentially granting him all of these powers and the persona of Moon Knight. The Marvel hero himself is not in Midnight Suns, but given he's a key member of the group in the comics and he's constantly battling supernatural forces, it would make sense for him to show up in a sequel or some DLC.

Other key members of the Midnight Suns such as Ghost Rider and Blade are in the game as playable heroes, but the game's playable roster extends to the Avengers and other characters. If you haven't checked out Marvel's Midnight Suns yet, we highly recommend it. We gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 and called it one of 2022's best RPGs in our review: "Marvel's Midnight Suns may not have the most exciting story, but it makes up for it pretty much everyone else. The characters are charismatic and charming, the gameplay is meaty and layered, and the player is empowered with freedom and choice in and out of combat. It's a rich RPG that superhero lovers will get a kick out of, turn-based fans will feel is remarkably satisfying, and genre naysayers may even become fond of it. It's a marvelous achievement worthy of the iconic comic publisher's branding."

Marvel's Midnight Suns is out now for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Do you want to see Moon Knight show up in DLC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.