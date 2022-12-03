Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Playable Character

Marvel's Midnight Suns is finally here and it has a pretty expansive roster. The new game isn't like other Marvel games where you play as one hero or engage in real-time combat using an ensemble of heroes like Marvel's Avengers. It's a turn-based strategy game that lets you put a number of iconic heroes in a squad to go battle evil. Of course, there are your expected heroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man, but there are also lesser-known characters and even one original hero made specifically for this game.

With that said, if you're on the fence, you'll probably want to know who is in Marvel's Midnight Suns before you buy it. We've compiled a handy list with all of the Marvel heroes that are playable in Marvel's Midnight Suns. The Hunter is very customizable so you can customize their gender, hair, facial features, and much more to make them your own personalized hero. The Hunter is the main character, but you can bring two additional heroes with you on missions and use them at your leisure in battle. You can view the available heroes below, including the person who holds the mantle (like Peter Parker instead of Miles Morales) when relevant.

Blade

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Hulk

The Hunter (Original character)

Iron Man

Magik

Nico Minoru

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Wolverine

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a great game and it's definitely worth checking out if you like turn-based strategy games. ComicBook.com gave it a 4.5/5 and praised it for its layered gameplay, fantastic characters, and extensive amount of content: "Marvel's Midnight Suns may not have the most exciting story, but it makes up for it pretty much everyone else. The characters are charismatic and charming, the gameplay is meaty and layered, and the player is empowered with freedom and choice in and out of combat. It's a rich RPG that superhero lovers will get a kick out of, turn-based fans will feel is remarkably satisfying, and genre naysayers may even become fond of it. It's a marvelous achievement worthy of the iconic comic publisher's branding."

Marvel's Midnight Suns is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Which hero are you most excited to play as? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.