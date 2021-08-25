Marvel's Midnight Suns Has Fans Pumped for the New Game
During Gamescom opening night, Marvel's Midnight Suns was revealed, a new tactical RPG inspired by XCOM. While there had been some rumors about the game over the last few months, the announcement still came as a bit of a surprise, as did its line-up of characters. It's still a bit early to tell whether or not the game will end up being an enjoyable one for Marvel fans, but it seems the announcement has led to a lot of excitement! For now, we'll just have to see what else gets revealed leading up to the game's March 2022 launch window.
Fans are ready to see more!
Midnight Suns looked pretty good. Im excited to see more of it.— MelanieAVN (@AvnMelanie) August 25, 2021
It's a great day for Runaways fans.
so glad midnight suns is on switch, if there was a game with nico minoru and i couldnt play it id lose my entire mind— paige (@roseticolesbian) August 25, 2021
The developer is cause for excitement, too!
#MIDNIGHTSUNS!!! FIRAXIS!!! MARVEL!!!— It’s Alex the Gryphon! KAPOW! (@alex_gryphon) August 25, 2021
AWWW YEAHH!!!!!!!!
There are some Marvel deep cuts...
A New Marvel Game not fully relying on pure A-listers or MCU designs?— OverHeaven (@Oberheaven) August 25, 2021
It even looks like a comic event just... as a game. Like the first 2 Ultimate Alliances. Super excited to see more of it.#MidnightSuns pic.twitter.com/8KGJ4hcMQv
...but fans want to see more!
I must say if they don't include Scarlet Witch and Emma Frost in Marvel Midnight Suns I'll RIOT pic.twitter.com/MiQf1cZVSB— Norellas (@uniquemagik) August 25, 2021
Nico Minoru fans are very excited to see her in the game!
Nico Minoru estará en el nuevo juego de Marvel Midnight Sun's💜💜💜💜— Ricardo Cardeña (@CardenaRicardo) August 25, 2021
Hopefully we'll see some alt costumes, too.
Look man Midnight Suns better have alternate costumes because you can't give me that roster and then have them be in weird monotone body armor the whole game— Oof (@Mythosaur2) August 25, 2021
The name change has some fans wary.
spelling Midnight Sons as "Midnight Suns" is a bad omen— Theodorable (@TeddyKGB) August 25, 2021