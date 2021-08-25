We've heard rumors and reports for a couple of months now that Marvel Games was going to be working with 2K Games on a new strategy-focused title set within the Marvel universe. As of today, that project has now been confirmed to be real and is formally titled Marvel's Midnight Suns. And much like the previous reports indicated, the title is being worked on by Firaxis Games, which is the studio behind the XCOM series.

Marvel's Midnight Suns was formally revealed to kick off Gamescom Opening Night Live today. The game's announcement was shown via a debut trailer which featured a number of prominent Marvel characters such as Blade, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and many others. Notably, it also featured a number of new faces as well which players will be able to utilize. No actual gameplay footage for Midnight Suns was revealed in this initial video, however.

When Hell awakens, only they can stop it. Rise up and join a darker order of heroes to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete.#DarknessFalls when Marvel's Midnight Suns arrives March 2022. pic.twitter.com/XRflu6fyY1 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 25, 2021

While we didn't get a look at gameplay for Marvel's Midnight Suns today, the team from Firaxis Games did provide more information on how it will play. In a brief interview after the reveal of the game, one of the developers behind Midnight Suns explained that this is very much a strategy RPG in the same vein as the studio's previous titles. As such, if you're someone who enjoys XCOM, there's a good chance that this will be very much up your alley as well.

Even though we don't currently know when Marvel's Midnight Suns will be launching, the game has a tentative release window of March 2022. It will also be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it does arrive early next year.

So what do you think about this reveal for Marvel's Midnight Suns? Are you interested in picking this game up next year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.