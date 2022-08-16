Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.

If you are somehow not familiar, the whole premise of the gameplay in Marvel's Midnight Suns is that players start the turn by drawing a hand of cards which then let characters do various abilities, including things like drawing more cards and so on. For Wolverine, specifically, it's more about tanking damage from enemies and chaining attacks together. You can check out the Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay trailer for Wolverine for yourself below:

"Wolverine's intimidating form and eviscerating claws make it easy for him to Taunt enemies into focusing their fire on him instead of his allies, while his mutant healing factor allows him to consistently regenerate hit points to absorb that damage," the official description of Wolverine's specialty in Marvel's Midnight Suns reads. "His frenzied, animalistic fighting style keeps him pouncing from enemy to enemy, chaining his attacks to damage multiple targets with a single action."

Broadly speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point before March 31, 2023. It had previously been set to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

How do you feel about what Wolverine's gameplay looks like in Marvel's Midnight Suns? Are you still excited about the new Marvel video game despite the recent delay? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!