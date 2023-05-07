Marvel's Spider-Man 2 May Have Just Teased a New Playable Location

We may be leaving the city in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, if a new comic book is anything to go off of. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, but we know next to nothing about it. The game was announced back in 2021 alongside a plethora of other PlayStation games, but Insomniac has been hush-hush ever since. All we know is the game will feature Venom, possibly Kraven, and see Peter Parker working together with Miles Morales. We also know it's coming this fall, but other than that, we can only speculate what will be seen in the game.

However, a new prequel comic book for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released today for Free Comic Book Day and while it's pretty light, it may offer a few teases for the upcoming game. The most notable tease seems to be that Queens may be a playable area in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The first game took place in Manhattan and teases in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales indicated that Peter Parker would be moving to Queens to live in Aunt May's house. Now, in this comic book, we see him in Forest Hills grilling in the backyard of Aunt May's house which confirms Peter is definitely living there. As such, it would only make sense to make Queens a playable location as we'll likely see Peter swinging to and from home. His apartment was featured fairly prominently in the first game, so it only makes sense to allow us to see Peter's new home.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic (2/8) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BqdhodkF3J — Okami Games (@Okami13_) May 6, 2023

This is all speculation right now, but it would make a lot of sense. Players are a bit tired of seeing Manhattan since it has already been used in two games and we'll need some variety. Aunt May's house is part of a suburb, so it would help make the map feel different from the areas we've already seen.

